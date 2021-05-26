Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

