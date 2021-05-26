American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of American Finance Trust worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AFIN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

