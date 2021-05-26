Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

