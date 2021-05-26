Swiss National Bank Has $128.79 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.53% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $128,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.62 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

