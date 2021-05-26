Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $121,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

