LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LTMAQ stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.84.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

