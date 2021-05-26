QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,372,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,937.68.

Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 150,000 shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$27,750.00.

PORE stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

