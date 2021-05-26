easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 984.60 ($12.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.72. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,005.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

