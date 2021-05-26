Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $16,914,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,096.70 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,057.85.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.