Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $39,312,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,996,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.46.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock valued at $518,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

