Imperial Brands PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.87. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

