Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,332 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,332 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

