Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,358 shares of company stock worth $6,037,501. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

