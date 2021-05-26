Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
