Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

