Malayan Banking Berhad Plans Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2522 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
MLYBY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
