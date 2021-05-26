San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.16 million, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

