Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.85.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

