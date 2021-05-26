Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.09.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.