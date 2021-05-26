Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after purchasing an additional 917,853 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,484,000 after purchasing an additional 915,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.