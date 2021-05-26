Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

