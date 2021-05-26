iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV opened at $248.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.84. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.