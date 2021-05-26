Keybank National Association OH Acquires 23,880 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,055. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

COLD stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

