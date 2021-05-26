The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PPL by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

