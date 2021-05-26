Sigma Planning Corp Sells 58,104 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,104 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

