Sigma Planning Corp Invests $787,000 in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000.

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52.

