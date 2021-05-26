Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,599 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

