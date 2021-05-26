Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

