Commerce Bank Has $495,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNS shares. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

