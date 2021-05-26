The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,817 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,650,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

