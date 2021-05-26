The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,044 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $138.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

