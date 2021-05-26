The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

