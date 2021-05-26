Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 1,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 297,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

