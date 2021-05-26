Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.41. 2,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.