Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Down 4.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.97 and last traded at $39.47. 45,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,523,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Agora during the first quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agora by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.