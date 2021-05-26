Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Down 6.2%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 21,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 559,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,457 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

