Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 25,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 299,919 shares.The stock last traded at $29.10 and had previously closed at $28.50.

RDWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Radware alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,203 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 262.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Radware by 799.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.