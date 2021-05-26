Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,312,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,503,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

ORCC stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

