$0.06 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $314.19 million, a PE ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

