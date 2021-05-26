Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Intel by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $56.87 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.