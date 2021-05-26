Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

VNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

