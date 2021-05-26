The Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. The Southern has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

