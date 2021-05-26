Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

WSM opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

