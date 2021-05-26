NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.04 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.83.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

