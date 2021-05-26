Dover Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Dover has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE:DOV opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. Dover has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

