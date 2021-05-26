Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.