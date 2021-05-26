Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a — dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

TSLX opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

