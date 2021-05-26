SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 883.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 41,942 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 716,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.