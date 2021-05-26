GrafTech International Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAF. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

