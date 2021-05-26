Sigma Planning Corp Has $874,000 Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,647.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.