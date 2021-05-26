Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

